6Y 2M Memory Express Airba. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_01
23.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RPV0 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z30.06.27 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.04.2021: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PZ9RPV0 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z30.06.27 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.04.2021: WARBN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.04./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RPV0
|PZ9RPV
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16.04.21
