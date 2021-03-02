Erweiterte Funktionen



02.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RM55 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.03.2021: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PZ9RM55 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.03.2021: WARBN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.03./12:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PZ9RM55 PZ9RM5 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  01.03.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  01.03.21
  = Realtime
