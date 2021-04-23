INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument XS2329611045 ZERT 09.04.26 Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.04.2021: EUR The instrument XS2329611045 ZERT 09.04.26 Index WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.04.2021: EUR