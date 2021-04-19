Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf BioNTech A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01
19.04.21 03:01
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000KE3CY50 EO-MTN 2021(22) BioNTech WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.04.2021: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KE3CY50 EO-MTN 2021(22) BioNTech WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.04.2021: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.04./15:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KE3CY50
|KE3CY5
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.04.21
= Realtime
