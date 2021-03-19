Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Rate note with Issuer Call . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01
19.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPS3 EO-Medium-Term Nts 2021(24/41) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.03.2021: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPS3 EO-Medium-Term Nts 2021(24/41) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.03.2021: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.03./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CP1ZPS3
|CP1ZPS
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.02.21
= Realtime
