Erweiterte Funktionen
Nachkauf Zertifikat auf EURO . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01
26.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPN4 Notes 05.03.25 SD3E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.02.2021: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPN4 Notes 05.03.25 SD3E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.02.2021: WARBA_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.02./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CP1ZPN4
|CP1ZPN
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.