INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPG8 EO-Medium-Term Nts 2021(24/36) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2021: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPG8 EO-Medium-Term Nts 2021(24/36) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2021: WARBA_01