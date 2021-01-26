Erweiterte Funktionen



Step Up Fix Rate note with Is. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01




26.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPG8 EO-Medium-Term Nts 2021(24/36) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2021: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPG8 EO-Medium-Term Nts 2021(24/36) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2021: WARBA_01

Aktuell
Real Estate Hot Stock wächst um 1.300% und plant 6 IPOs
Nach 270% mit Vonovia (VNA.DE) und 2.390% mit TAG Immobilien (TEG.DE)


PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 26.01./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CP1ZPG8 CP1ZPG 1.000 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  19.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,98 Mrd. $ Gold - 340 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Nach 598% mit Metalla Royalty (MTA.V) und 6.575% mit GT Gold (GTT.V)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...