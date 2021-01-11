Erweiterte Funktionen
Nachkauf Zertifikat auf STOXX. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01
11.01.21 02:34
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPH6 Notes 12.01.26 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.01.2021: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPH6 Notes 12.01.26 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.01.2021: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.01./16:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CP1ZPH6
|CP1ZPH
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|30.12.20
= Realtime
