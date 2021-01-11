INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPH6 Notes 12.01.26 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.01.2021: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPH6 Notes 12.01.26 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.01.2021: WARBA_01