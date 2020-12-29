Erweiterte Funktionen
Nachkauf Zertifikat auf EURO . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01
29.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPE3 Notes 06.01.25 SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2020: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPE3 Notes 06.01.25 SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2020: WARBA_01
