Erweiterte Funktionen
Nachkauf Zertifikat auf EURO . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01
06.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000CP1ZPB9 Notes 14.11.24 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.11.2020: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000CP1ZPB9 Notes 14.11.24 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.11.2020: WARBA_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.11./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CP1ZPB9
|CP1ZPB
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.