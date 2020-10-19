Erweiterte Funktionen
DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBA_01
19.10.20 01:20
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HLB6558 Kpn-Expressanl. v.20(24)LXS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2020: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000HLB6558 Kpn-Expressanl. v.20(24)LXS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2020: WARBA_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,672 €
|0,708 €
|-0,036 €
|-5,08%
|16.10./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDB6Q760
|A2ACSA
|0,88 €
|0,29 €
Werte im Artikel
-
0,00%
0,67
-5,08%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.