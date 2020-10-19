INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HLB6558 Kpn-Expressanl. v.20(24)LXS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2020: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000HLB6558 Kpn-Expressanl. v.20(24)LXS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2020: WARBA_01