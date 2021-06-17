CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.06.2021:Das Instrument PBFR LU0208607746 PICTET-FAMILY PDYEO INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2021 The instrument PBFR LU0208607746 PICTET-FAMILY PDYEO INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2021