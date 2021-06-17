Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Express-Anleihe auf A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FUNBF_01
17.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.06.2021:Das Instrument PBFR LU0208607746 PICTET-FAMILY PDYEO INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2021 The instrument PBFR LU0208607746 PICTET-FAMILY PDYEO INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,92 €
|99,79 €
|0,13 €
|+0,13%
|17.06./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2XB08
|LB2XB0
|100,00 €
|99,40 €
Werte im Artikel
99,92
+0,13%
1.494
-0,56%
16,50
-1,20%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,92 €
|+0,13%
|16.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|99,77 €
|-0,02%
|16.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.