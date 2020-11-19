Erweiterte Funktionen



19.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2020;Das Instrument D2W5 DE0005152409 DWS GERM.SMALL/MID CAP LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.11.2020 The instrument D2W5 DE0005152409 DWS GERM.SMALL/MID CAP LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.11.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
200,958 € 201,803 € -0,845 € -0,42% 19.11./08:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005152409 515240 205,03 € 117,26 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		201,54 € -1,16%  08:00
Fondsgesellschaft 203,90 € +1,31%  18.11.20
Hamburg 201,54 € +0,47%  08:10
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 201,56 € +0,30%  08:02
München 200,27 € 0,00%  18.11.20
Berlin 200,87 € 0,00%  18.11.20
Hannover 201,26 € -0,12%  18.11.20
Düsseldorf 201,08 € -0,31%  08:10
Frankfurt 200,958 € -0,42%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
