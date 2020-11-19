Erweiterte Funktionen
DWS German Small/Mid Cap L. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FUNBF_01
19.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2020;Das Instrument D2W5 DE0005152409 DWS GERM.SMALL/MID CAP LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.11.2020 The instrument D2W5 DE0005152409 DWS GERM.SMALL/MID CAP LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|200,958 €
|201,803 €
|-0,845 €
|-0,42%
|19.11./08:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005152409
|515240
|205,03 €
|117,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|201,54 €
|-1,16%
|08:00
|Fondsgesellschaft
|203,90 €
|+1,31%
|18.11.20
|Hamburg
|201,54 €
|+0,47%
|08:10
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|201,56 €
|+0,30%
|08:02
|München
|200,27 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Berlin
|200,87 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Hannover
|201,26 €
|-0,12%
|18.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|201,08 €
|-0,31%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|200,958 €
|-0,42%
|08:06
= Realtime
