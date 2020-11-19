Erweiterte Funktionen
DWS Global Growth LD - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FUNBF_01
19.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2020;Das Instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.11.2020 The instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|158,93 €
|160,22 €
|-1,29 €
|-0,81%
|19.11./08:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005152441
|515244
|164,02 €
|111,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|161,323 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|158,98 €
|+0,10%
|08:01
|Fondsgesellschaft
|161,41 €
|+0,04%
|18.11.20
|München
|160,23 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Berlin
|160,78 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Hannover
|161,35 €
|-0,53%
|18.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|159,97 €
|-0,63%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|158,93 €
|-0,81%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|158,962 €
|-2,01%
|08:06
