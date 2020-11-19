DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2020;Das Instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.11.2020 The instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.11.2020