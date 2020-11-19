Erweiterte Funktionen
DWS US Growth - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FUNBF_01
19.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2020;Das Instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.11.2020 The instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|299,776 €
|299,776 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.11./08:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008490897
|849089
|310,62 €
|187,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|299,776 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|295,94 €
|+0,45%
|08:02
|Hannover
|302,82 €
|+0,33%
|18.11.20
|München
|299,35 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Berlin
|301,70 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|301,42 €
|-0,46%
|18.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|295,60 €
|-0,93%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|295,91 €
|-1,08%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|294,583 €
|-1,32%
|08:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
