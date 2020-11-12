Erweiterte Funktionen



12.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.11.2020;Das Instrument UIV3 LU0090772608 UNIEUROPA MID+SMALLCAPS INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.11.2020 The instrument UIV3 LU0090772608 UNIEUROPA MID+SMALLCAPS INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.11.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,016 € 58,016 € -   € 0,00% 12.11./08:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0090772608 988567 59,05 € 35,92 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,016 € 0,00%  11.11.20
Düsseldorf 57,84 € +1,31%  11.11.20
Fondsgesellschaft 57,58 € +0,26%  10.11.20
Frankfurt 57,868 € 0,00%  11.11.20
München 57,83 € 0,00%  11.11.20
Berlin 57,86 € 0,00%  11.11.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 57,875 € 0,00%  11.11.20
Hamburg 57,42 € -1,32%  11.11.20
