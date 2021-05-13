Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Corp Bond SRI 0-3y. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
13.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.05.2021:Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2021 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,233 €
|4,263 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,70%
|13.05./08:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BZ048579
|A2DS7Y
|4,39 €
|4,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,2615 €
|-0,16%
|26.04.21
|Xetra
|4,2695 €
|+0,73%
|12.05.21
|München
|4,251 €
|+0,26%
|12.05.21
|Berlin
|4,2472 €
|-0,50%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|4,233 €
|-0,70%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|4,2288 €
|-0,74%
|08:13
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|4,2252 €
|-0,86%
|08:30
Aktuell
