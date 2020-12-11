CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument VIXL DE000A2BGQ13 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument VIXL DE000A2BGQ13 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020