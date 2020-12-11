Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument VIXL DE000A2BGQ13 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument VIXL DE000A2BGQ13 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|80,705 €
|76,54 €
|4,165 €
|+5,44%
|11.12./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2BGQ13
|A2BGQ1
|2.465 €
|73,95 €
