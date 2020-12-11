Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument 3E3S DE000A2BGQ39 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument 3E3S DE000A2BGQ39 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,8354 €
|4,9456 €
|-0,1102 €
|-2,23%
|11.12./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2BGQ39
|A2BGQ3
|38,23 €
|4,78 €
