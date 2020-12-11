Erweiterte Funktionen
WisdomTree Emerging Markets. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
11.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument 3E3M DE000A2BGQ21 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2020 The instrument 3E3M DE000A2BGQ21 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|150,59 €
|150,43 €
|0,16 €
|+0,11%
|11.12./11:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2BGQ21
|A2BGQ2
|177,56 €
|40,80 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.