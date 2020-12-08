DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2020:Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.12.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2020