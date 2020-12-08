Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
08.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2020:Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.12.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,7959 $
|13,6733 $
|0,1226 $
|+0,90%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|13,80 $
|8,09 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,382 €
|+0,19%
|25.11.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|13,7959 $
|+0,90%
|04.12.20
|Frankfurt
|11,352 €
|+0,30%
|07.12.20
|Berlin
|11,368 €
|+0,19%
|07.12.20
|Xetra
|11,366 €
|+0,18%
|07.12.20
|Stuttgart
|11,338 €
|+0,02%
|07.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
