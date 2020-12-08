Erweiterte Funktionen



08.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2020:Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.12.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,7959 $ 13,6733 $ 0,1226 $ +0,90% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1781540957 LYX0YB 13,80 $ 8,09 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,382 € +0,19%  25.11.20
Fondsgesellschaft 13,7959 $ +0,90%  04.12.20
Frankfurt 11,352 € +0,30%  07.12.20
Berlin 11,368 € +0,19%  07.12.20
Xetra 11,366 € +0,18%  07.12.20
Stuttgart 11,338 € +0,02%  07.12.20
  = Realtime
