Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Indu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
08.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2020:Das Instrument INDU LU2082997789 LIF-600 IN.G.+S EOD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.12.2020 The instrument INDU LU2082997789 LIF-600 IN.G.+S EOD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|110,0789 €
|109,7432 €
|0,3357 €
|+0,31%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2082997789
|LYX04K
|110,97 €
|64,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|109,78 €
|-0,24%
|07.12.20
|Düsseldorf
|109,78 €
|+0,55%
|07.12.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|110,0789 €
|+0,31%
|04.12.20
|München
|109,52 €
|-0,22%
|07.12.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|109,28 €
|-0,42%
|07.12.20
|Xetra
|109,64 €
|-0,44%
|07.12.20
|Frankfurt
|109,30 €
|-0,46%
|07.12.20
|Berlin
|108,78 €
|-0,86%
|07.12.20
