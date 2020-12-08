Erweiterte Funktionen

08.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2020:Das Instrument INDU LU2082997789 LIF-600 IN.G.+S EOD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.12.2020 The instrument INDU LU2082997789 LIF-600 IN.G.+S EOD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
110,0789 € 109,7432 € 0,3357 € +0,31% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2082997789 LYX04K 110,97 € 64,49 €
Tradegate (RT) 		109,78 € -0,24%  07.12.20
Düsseldorf 109,78 € +0,55%  07.12.20
Fondsgesellschaft 110,0789 € +0,31%  04.12.20
München 109,52 € -0,22%  07.12.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 109,28 € -0,42%  07.12.20
Xetra 109,64 € -0,44%  07.12.20
Frankfurt 109,30 € -0,46%  07.12.20
Berlin 108,78 € -0,86%  07.12.20
