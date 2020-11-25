Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amundi Index Solutions - Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR":
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
25.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.11.2020:Das Instrument PR1E LU1931974262 AMUNDI I.S.-A.PR.UE DREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.11.2020 The instrument PR1E LU1931974262 AMUNDI I.S.-A.PR.UE DREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,925 €
|22,09 €
|-0,165 €
|-0,75%
|25.11./08:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931974262
|A2PBLF
|24,20 €
|15,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,08 €
|-0,27%
|24.11.20
|Frankfurt
|22,06 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|München
|22,015 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Xetra
|22,095 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Berlin
|22,095 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|21,8663 €
|-0,12%
|23.11.20
|Stuttgart
|21,925 €
|-0,75%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.