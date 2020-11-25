Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.11.2020:Das Instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.11.2020 The instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,225 €
|22,495 €
|-0,27 €
|-1,20%
|25.11./08:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931974429
|A2PBLH
|24,40 €
|14,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,225 €
|-1,20%
|23.11.20
|Frankfurt
|22,44 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Xetra
|22,48 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Berlin
|22,465 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|22,46 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|München
|22,35 €
|-0,09%
|24.11.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|22,1136 €
|-0,11%
|23.11.20
