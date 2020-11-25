Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amundi Index Solutions - Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR":
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
25.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.11.2020:Das Instrument PR1G LU1931975236 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.G.G.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.11.2020 The instrument PR1G LU1931975236 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.G.G.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,56 €
|21,56 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.11./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931975236
|A2PBLQ
|22,66 €
|21,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,6953 €
|+0,46%
|23.11.20
|Frankfurt
|21,56 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|München
|21,647 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Xetra
|21,607 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Berlin
|21,60 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|21,556 €
|0,00%
|24.11.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|21,6977 €
|-0,02%
|23.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.