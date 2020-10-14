Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
14.10.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.10.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,422 €
|95,49 €
|-0,068 €
|-0,07%
|14.10./11:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|105,71 €
|76,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,6084 €
|+0,12%
|11:34
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|111,3377 $
|+1,06%
|08.10.20
|München
|95,39 €
|+0,54%
|08:00
|Fondsgesellschaft
|111,2733 $
|+0,42%
|09.10.20
|Düsseldorf
|95,39 €
|+0,08%
|11:15
|Hamburg
|95,22 €
|+0,05%
|10:41
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|95,32 €
|+0,01%
|11:15
|Berlin
|95,49 €
|0,00%
|11:12
|Xetra
|95,422 €
|-0,07%
|10:57
|Frankfurt
|95,204 €
|-0,11%
|10:46
= Realtime
Aktuell
