iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01




16.09.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.09.2020;Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.09.2020 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.09.2020

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,465 € 4,464 € 0,001 € +0,02% 16.09./06:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BK95B138 A2PNJP 4,96 € 4,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,4875 € 0,00%  21.08.20
Stuttgart 4,465 € +0,02%  06:01
Frankfurt 4,4775 € 0,00%  15.09.20
Xetra 4,4723 € 0,00%  15.09.20
Berlin 4,473 € 0,00%  15.09.20
Fondsgesellschaft 4,4683 € -0,33%  14.09.20
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...