DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.09.2020;Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.09.2020 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.09.2020