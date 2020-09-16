Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETPBF_01
16.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.09.2020;Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.09.2020 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.09.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,465 €
|4,464 €
|0,001 €
|+0,02%
|16.09./06:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,96 €
|4,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,4875 €
|0,00%
|21.08.20
|Stuttgart
|4,465 €
|+0,02%
|06:01
|Frankfurt
|4,4775 €
|0,00%
|15.09.20
|Xetra
|4,4723 €
|0,00%
|15.09.20
|Berlin
|4,473 €
|0,00%
|15.09.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|4,4683 €
|-0,33%
|14.09.20
= Realtime
