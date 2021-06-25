DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.06.2021:Das Instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.06.2021 The instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2021