Colony Credit Real Estate - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
25.06.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2021:Das Instrument 41W US19625T1016 COL.CRED.REAL ES.CL.A-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2021 The instrument 41W US19625T1016 COL.CRED.REAL ES.CL.A-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,55 €
|8,50 €
|0,05 €
|+0,59%
|25.06./08:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US19625T1016
|A2JPL6
|8,60 €
|3,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq
|10,30 $
|+1,38%
|24.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|8,55 €
|+0,59%
|08:10
|AMEX
|10,14 $
|+0,30%
|23.06.21
|Frankfurt
|8,55 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|NYSE
|10,32 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
