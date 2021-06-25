CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2021:Das Instrument 41W US19625T1016 COL.CRED.REAL ES.CL.A-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2021 The instrument 41W US19625T1016 COL.CRED.REAL ES.CL.A-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2021