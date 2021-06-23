Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "British Land":
British Land - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
23.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.06.2021:Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.06.2021 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.06.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,028 €
|5,814 €
|0,214 €
|+3,68%
|23.06./07:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001367019
|852556
|6,40 €
|3,51 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,028 €
|+3,68%
|22.06.21
|Stuttgart
|5,972 €
|+6,38%
|22.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|6,072 €
|+5,31%
|22.06.21
|Berlin
|6,104 €
|+5,24%
|22.06.21
|Frankfurt
|5,776 €
|+2,05%
|22.06.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,06 $
|+0,86%
|21.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|12
|British Land: Swinging London .
|07.08.20
|Land Securities: Immoaktie prof.
|10.10.14