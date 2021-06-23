Erweiterte Funktionen

British Land - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




23.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.06.2021:Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.06.2021 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.06.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,028 € 5,814 € 0,214 € +3,68% 23.06./07:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0001367019 852556 6,40 € 3,51 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,028 € +3,68%  22.06.21
Stuttgart 5,972 € +6,38%  22.06.21
Düsseldorf 6,072 € +5,31%  22.06.21
Berlin 6,104 € +5,24%  22.06.21
Frankfurt 5,776 € +2,05%  22.06.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,06 $ +0,86%  21.06.21
