TRINITY EXP.+PROD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




18.06.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.06.2021:Das Instrument 3BEA GB00B8JG4R91 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2021 The instrument 3BEA GB00B8JG4R91 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,185 € 0,182 € 0,003 € +1,65% 18.06./08:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B8JG4R91 A1JQQH 0,20 € 0,069 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,185 € +1,65%  08:05
Frankfurt 0,177 € 0,00%  17.06.21
  = Realtime
