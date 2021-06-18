Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.06.2021:Das Instrument 3BEA GB00B8JG4R91 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2021 The instrument 3BEA GB00B8JG4R91 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,185 €
|0,182 €
|0,003 €
|+1,65%
|18.06./08:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B8JG4R91
|A1JQQH
|0,20 €
|0,069 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
