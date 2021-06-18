CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.06.2021:Das Instrument 3BEA GB00B8JG4R91 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2021 The instrument 3BEA GB00B8JG4R91 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2021