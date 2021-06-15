DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.06.2021:Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.06.2021 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.06.2021