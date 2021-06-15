Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.06.2021:Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.06.2021 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.06.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,60 €
|46,80 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,43%
|15.06./09:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1249003098
|869653
|48,60 €
|27,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,60 €
|-0,43%
|14.06.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|56,2329 $
|-0,31%
|14.06.21
|Frankfurt
|46,40 €
|-0,43%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|46,40 €
|-0,43%
|08:46
