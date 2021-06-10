Erweiterte Funktionen
International Seaways - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2021:Das Instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.06.2021 The instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,75 €
|16,67 €
|0,08 €
|+0,48%
|10.06./08:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MHY410531021
|A2DGML
|18,20 €
|11,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,75 €
|+0,48%
|03.06.21
|AMEX
|20,63 $
|+0,44%
|08.06.21
|NYSE
|20,30 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Düsseldorf
|16,51 €
|-0,96%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|16,64 €
|-1,25%
|08:00
|Nasdaq
|20,31 $
|-1,31%
|09.06.21
|Berlin
|16,70 €
|-2,17%
|08:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
