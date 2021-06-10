Erweiterte Funktionen



International Seaways - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




10.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2021:Das Instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.06.2021 The instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,75 € 16,67 € 0,08 € +0,48% 10.06./08:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MHY410531021 A2DGML 18,20 € 11,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,75 € +0,48%  03.06.21
AMEX 20,63 $ +0,44%  08.06.21
NYSE 20,30 $ 0,00%  01:00
Düsseldorf 16,51 € -0,96%  08:30
Frankfurt 16,64 € -1,25%  08:00
Nasdaq 20,31 $ -1,31%  09.06.21
Berlin 16,70 € -2,17%  08:16
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
