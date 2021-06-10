Erweiterte Funktionen

WPP - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




10.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.06.2021:Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2021 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,705 € 11,815 € -0,11 € -0,93% 10.06./08:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B8KF9B49 A1J2BZ 11,89 € 6,13 €
Tradegate (RT) 		11,705 € -0,93%  09.06.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,485 $ +3,87%  08.06.21
Stuttgart 11,595 € +0,30%  08:00
Düsseldorf 11,45 € -1,21%  08:00
München 11,595 € -1,32%  08:18
Frankfurt 11,44 € -2,64%  08:06
Berlin 11,44 € -2,68%  08:18
