WPP - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.06.2021:Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2021 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,705 €
|11,815 €
|-0,11 €
|-0,93%
|10.06./08:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B8KF9B49
|A1J2BZ
|11,89 €
|6,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,705 €
|-0,93%
|09.06.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|14,485 $
|+3,87%
|08.06.21
|Stuttgart
|11,595 €
|+0,30%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|11,45 €
|-1,21%
|08:00
|München
|11,595 €
|-1,32%
|08:18
|Frankfurt
|11,44 €
|-2,64%
|08:06
|Berlin
|11,44 €
|-2,68%
|08:18
= Realtime
