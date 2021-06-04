Erweiterte Funktionen

Maple Leaf Foods - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.06.2021:Das Instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.06.2021 The instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,20 € 18,20 € -   € 0,00% 04.06./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA5649051078 895302 20,20 € 14,93 €
Tradegate (RT) 		18,10 € -0,55%  28.05.21
Frankfurt 18,20 € 0,00%  03.06.21
Stuttgart 18,10 € -0,55%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 22,055 $ -1,10%  03.06.21
