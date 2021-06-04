Erweiterte Funktionen
Maple Leaf Foods - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
04.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.06.2021:Das Instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.06.2021 The instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,20 €
|18,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.06./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA5649051078
|895302
|20,20 €
|14,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,10 €
|-0,55%
|28.05.21
|Frankfurt
|18,20 €
|0,00%
|03.06.21
|Stuttgart
|18,10 €
|-0,55%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|22,055 $
|-1,10%
|03.06.21
