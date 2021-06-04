Erweiterte Funktionen

Hong Kong & China Gas - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.06.2021:Das Instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.06.2021 The instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.06.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,41 € 1,43 € -0,02 € -1,40% 04.06./08:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK0003000038 864603 1,51 € 1,14 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,41 € -1,40%  03.06.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,80 $ +2,86%  28.05.21
Stuttgart 1,38 € 0,00%  03.06.21
Berlin 1,41 € 0,00%  03.06.21
Düsseldorf 1,38 € -2,82%  03.06.21
München 1,34 € -5,63%  08:04
Frankfurt 1,31 € -7,09%  08:01
Hamburg 1,30 € -7,80%  08:09
Hannover 1,30 € -7,80%  08:09
  = Realtime
