Hong Kong & China Gas - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
04.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.06.2021:Das Instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.06.2021 The instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,41 €
|1,43 €
|-0,02 €
|-1,40%
|04.06./08:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK0003000038
|864603
|1,51 €
|1,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,41 €
|-1,40%
|03.06.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,80 $
|+2,86%
|28.05.21
|Stuttgart
|1,38 €
|0,00%
|03.06.21
|Berlin
|1,41 €
|0,00%
|03.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|1,38 €
|-2,82%
|03.06.21
|München
|1,34 €
|-5,63%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|1,31 €
|-7,09%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|1,30 €
|-7,80%
|08:09
|Hannover
|1,30 €
|-7,80%
|08:09
= Realtime
