GULF MARINE SVCS - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
25.06.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2021:Das Instrument G0M GB00BJVWTM27 GULF MARINE SVCS LS -,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2021 The instrument G0M GB00BJVWTM27 GULF MARINE SVCS LS -,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,017 €
|0,016 €
|0,001 €
|+6,25%
|25.06./08:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJVWTM27
|A1XFA0
|0,12 €
|0,016 €
