CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2021:Das Instrument G0M GB00BJVWTM27 GULF MARINE SVCS LS -,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2021 The instrument G0M GB00BJVWTM27 GULF MARINE SVCS LS -,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2021