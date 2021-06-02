Erweiterte Funktionen
SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
02.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.06.2021:Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.06.2021 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,00 €
|14,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.06./08:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLDYK618
|A115BA
|16,50 €
|7,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,85 $
|+8,71%
|27.05.21
|München
|13,99 €
|+0,87%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|14,00 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Berlin
|14,205 €
|-0,28%
|08:13
|Stuttgart
|13,76 €
|-0,40%
|08:07
= Realtime
