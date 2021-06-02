Erweiterte Funktionen



02.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.06.2021:Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.06.2021 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.06.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,00 € 14,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.06./08:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLDYK618 A115BA 16,50 € 7,96 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,85 $ +8,71%  27.05.21
München 13,99 € +0,87%  08:04
Frankfurt 14,00 € 0,00%  08:03
Berlin 14,205 € -0,28%  08:13
Stuttgart 13,76 € -0,40%  08:07
  = Realtime
