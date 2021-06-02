DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.06.2021:Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.06.2021 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.06.2021