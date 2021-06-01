Erweiterte Funktionen



01.06.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.06.2021:Das Instrument 3MX CA45250W1014 IMC INTL MNG CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2021 The instrument 3MX CA45250W1014 IMC INTL MNG CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,168 € 0,1675 € 0,0005 € +0,30% 01.06./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA45250W1014 A2PPAQ 0,33 € 0,060 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,168 € +0,30%  31.05.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,206 $ +17,18%  28.05.21
Stuttgart 0,1645 € +14,63%  28.05.21
Berlin 0,174 € +5,14%  31.05.21
München 0,165 € +2,80%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,158 € -4,24%  31.05.21
  = Realtime
