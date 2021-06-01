Erweiterte Funktionen
AviChina Industry & Technology - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
01.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.06.2021:Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.06.2021 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,56 €
|0,56 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.06./07:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000001Y8
|A0M4WY
|0,81 €
|0,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,515 €
|-
|26.03.21
|Berlin
|0,57 €
|+3,64%
|31.05.21
|Stuttgart
|0,56 €
|0,00%
|31.05.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,55 $
|0,00%
|12.05.21
|München
|0,535 €
|-1,83%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|0,53 €
|-1,85%
|31.05.21
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Avi China + Wind
|23.10.07
|3
|Hat Jemand nähere Informatione.
|30.05.07