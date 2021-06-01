Erweiterte Funktionen



01.06.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.06.2021:Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.06.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.06.2021 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,56 € 0,56 € -   € 0,00% 01.06./07:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000001Y8 A0M4WY 0,81 € 0,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,515 € 26.03.21
Berlin 0,57 € +3,64%  31.05.21
Stuttgart 0,56 € 0,00%  31.05.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,55 $ 0,00%  12.05.21
München 0,535 € -1,83%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,53 € -1,85%  31.05.21
  = Realtime
