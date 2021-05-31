Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.06.2021:Das Instrument SUA2 GB00BKKMKR23 RSA INSURANCE GR. LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2021 The instrument SUA2 GB00BKKMKR23 RSA INSURANCE GR. LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,95 €
|7,882 €
|0,068 €
|+0,86%
|31.05./07:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKKMKR23
|A1100M
|8,12 €
|4,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|7,95 €
|+0,86%
|28.05.21
|Stuttgart
|7,942 €
|+0,18%
|28.05.21
|München
|7,978 €
|0,00%
|28.05.21
|Berlin
|8,05 €
|-0,02%
|28.05.21
|Düsseldorf
|7,918 €
|-0,08%
|28.05.21
