CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.06.2021:Das Instrument SUA2 GB00BKKMKR23 RSA INSURANCE GR. LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2021 The instrument SUA2 GB00BKKMKR23 RSA INSURANCE GR. LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2021