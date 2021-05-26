Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2021:Das Instrument GRUA US36847Q1031 GEELY AUTO.H.ADR/20 HD-02 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.05.2021 The instrument GRUA US36847Q1031 GEELY AUTO.H.ADR/20 HD-02 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,80 €
|40,40 €
|0,40 €
|+0,99%
|26.05./08:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36847Q1031
|A1CS02
|73,00 €
|24,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|42,40 €
|+3,41%
|08:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|50,20 $
|+2,38%
|25.05.21
|Berlin
|41,60 €
|+1,46%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|40,80 €
|+0,99%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|40,80 €
|+0,99%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|41,00 €
|+0,49%
|08:30
