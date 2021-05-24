Erweiterte Funktionen
Lepidico - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
24.05.21 01:37
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.05.2021:Das Instrument AUB AU000000LPD2 LEPIDICO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2021 The instrument AUB AU000000LPD2 LEPIDICO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0084 €
|0,0086 €
|-0,0002 €
|-2,33%
|21.05./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LPD2
|A2DHFT
|0,023 €
|0,0032 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0084 €
|-2,33%
|21.05.21
|München
|0,0148 €
|0,00%
|21.05.21
|Hamburg
|0,0064 €
|-3,03%
|21.05.21
|Berlin
|0,0082 €
|-6,82%
|21.05.21
|Stuttgart
|0,0074 €
|-21,28%
|21.05.21
|Frankfurt
|0,007 €
|-22,22%
|21.05.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,01 $
|-50,00%
|21.05.21
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|107
|LEPIDICO
|21.05.21
|4
|Lepidico: L-MAX und LOH-MAX.
|25.04.21
|43
|Deletion of Instruments
|27.12.17
|13
|Super 3 Monats Chart
|22.04.11
|105
|Ashburton geht ab und keiner .
|18.11.10