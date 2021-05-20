Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.05.2021:Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.05.2021 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,03 $
|47,03 $
|- $
|0,00%
|19.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|57,88 $
|34,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,36 €
|-1,26%
|19.05.21
|Frankfurt
|39,03 €
|+1,17%
|19.05.21
|Düsseldorf
|38,79 €
|+0,39%
|19.05.21
|Xetra
|38,85 €
|+0,18%
|19.05.21
|NYSE
|47,03 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|38,60 €
|-0,85%
|19.05.21
|Nasdaq
|47,08 $
|-0,86%
|19.05.21
|AMEX
|47,03 $
|-1,06%
|19.05.21
|München
|38,92 €
|-1,44%
|19.05.21
|Hamburg
|38,83 €
|-1,70%
|19.05.21
|Hannover
|38,62 €
|-2,23%
|19.05.21
|Berlin
|38,62 €
|-2,99%
|19.05.21
