CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.05.2021:Das Instrument PN41 CA36870B1067 GEN III OIL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2021 The instrument PN41 CA36870B1067 GEN III OIL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2021