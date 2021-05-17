Erweiterte Funktionen



Gen Iii Oil - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




17.05.21 01:44
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.05.2021:Das Instrument PN41 CA36870B1067 GEN III OIL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.05.2021 The instrument PN41 CA36870B1067 GEN III OIL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.05.2021

Aktuell
Neuer Psychedelic Hot Stock mit Riesendeal
Nach 1.156% mit Numinus Wellness ($NUMI) und 1.494% mit MindMedicine ($MMEDF)

Silo Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06 € 1,01 € 0,05 € +4,95% 14.05./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA36870B1067 A2DYXJ 1,40 € 0,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,06 € +4,95%  14.05.21
Berlin 1,06 € +1,92%  14.05.21
Frankfurt 1,06 € 0,00%  14.05.21
Stuttgart 1,01 € -2,88%  14.05.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,23 $ -3,91%  14.05.21
München 1,04 € -4,59%  14.05.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet Einstieg von Börsenstar. Im Visier von Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) und Cypress (CYP.V)

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Gen III Oil - Canaccord sagt K. 03.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...