Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
11.05.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.05.2021 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,80 €
|48,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.05./08:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|50,00 €
|24,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,80 €
|0,00%
|10.05.21
|Stuttgart
|48,80 €
|+1,67%
|10.05.21
|Düsseldorf
|49,00 €
|+1,24%
|10.05.21
|Frankfurt
|49,40 €
|+0,82%
|10.05.21
|Berlin
|48,80 €
|-0,41%
|10.05.21
|AMEX
|58,98 $
|-0,47%
|10.05.21
|NYSE
|59,01 $
|-0,49%
|10.05.21
|Nasdaq
|58,92 $
|-0,59%
|10.05.21
= Realtime
