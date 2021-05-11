Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




11.05.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.05.2021 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,80 € 48,80 € -   € 0,00% 11.05./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 50,00 € 24,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,80 € 0,00%  10.05.21
Stuttgart 48,80 € +1,67%  10.05.21
Düsseldorf 49,00 € +1,24%  10.05.21
Frankfurt 49,40 € +0,82%  10.05.21
Berlin 48,80 € -0,41%  10.05.21
AMEX 58,98 $ -0,47%  10.05.21
NYSE 59,01 $ -0,49%  10.05.21
Nasdaq 58,92 $ -0,59%  10.05.21
  = Realtime
