AMG Advanced Metallurgical - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.05.21 01:42
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.05.2021:Das Instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG ADVANC.METAL.GR.EO-02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.05.2021 The instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG ADVANC.METAL.GR.EO-02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,14 €
|32,28 €
|-1,14 €
|-3,53%
|07.05./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000888691
|A0MWED
|35,20 €
|12,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,14 €
|-3,53%
|07.05.21
|Stuttgart
|31,22 €
|-0,38%
|07.05.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,75 $
|-2,21%
|06.05.21
|Frankfurt
|30,98 €
|-2,46%
|07.05.21
|Düsseldorf
|31,16 €
|-2,56%
|07.05.21
|München
|32,40 €
|-3,11%
|07.05.21
|Berlin
|32,18 €
|-3,77%
|07.05.21
= Realtime
