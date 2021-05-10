DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.05.2021:Das Instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG ADVANC.METAL.GR.EO-02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.05.2021 The instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG ADVANC.METAL.GR.EO-02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.05.2021