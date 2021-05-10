Erweiterte Funktionen



10.05.21 01:42
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.05.2021:Das Instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG ADVANC.METAL.GR.EO-02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.05.2021 The instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG ADVANC.METAL.GR.EO-02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.05.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,14 € 32,28 € -1,14 € -3,53% 07.05./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000888691 A0MWED 35,20 € 12,48 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,14 € -3,53%  07.05.21
Stuttgart 31,22 € -0,38%  07.05.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 39,75 $ -2,21%  06.05.21
Frankfurt 30,98 € -2,46%  07.05.21
Düsseldorf 31,16 € -2,56%  07.05.21
München 32,40 € -3,11%  07.05.21
Berlin 32,18 € -3,77%  07.05.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
