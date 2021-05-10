Erweiterte Funktionen
KAZ Minerals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.05.21 01:42
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.05.2021:Das Instrument KQ1 GB00B0HZPV38 KAZ MINERALS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.05.2021 The instrument KQ1 GB00B0HZPV38 KAZ MINERALS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,782 €
|9,818 €
|-0,036 €
|-0,37%
|07.05./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0HZPV38
|A0HFWR
|10,31 €
|4,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|9,782 €
|-0,37%
|07.05.21
|München
|9,882 €
|0,00%
|07.05.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,00 $
|0,00%
|22.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|9,774 €
|-0,08%
|07.05.21
|Berlin
|9,806 €
|-0,39%
|07.05.21
|Stuttgart
|9,636 €
|-0,76%
|07.05.21
|Frankfurt
|9,75 €
|-1,48%
|07.05.21
