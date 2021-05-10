Erweiterte Funktionen



10.05.21 01:42
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.05.2021:Das Instrument KQ1 GB00B0HZPV38 KAZ MINERALS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.05.2021 The instrument KQ1 GB00B0HZPV38 KAZ MINERALS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,782 € 9,818 € -0,036 € -0,37% 07.05./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0HZPV38 A0HFWR 10,31 € 4,46 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,782 € -0,37%  07.05.21
München 9,882 € 0,00%  07.05.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,00 $ 0,00%  22.04.21
Düsseldorf 9,774 € -0,08%  07.05.21
Berlin 9,806 € -0,39%  07.05.21
Stuttgart 9,636 € -0,76%  07.05.21
Frankfurt 9,75 € -1,48%  07.05.21
