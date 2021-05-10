CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.05.2021:Das Instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.05.2021 The instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2021