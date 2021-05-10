Erweiterte Funktionen
Great Eagle Holdings - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.05.21 01:42
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.05.2021:Das Instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.05.2021 The instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,52 $
|3,38 $
|0,14 $
|+4,14%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4069C1486
|879151
|3,97 $
|2,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,90 €
|-2,68%
|30.04.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,52 $
|+4,14%
|05.05.21
|Stuttgart
|2,96 €
|+0,68%
|07.05.21
|München
|2,96 €
|-0,67%
|07.05.21
|Berlin
|2,94 €
|-1,34%
|07.05.21
|Frankfurt
|2,96 €
|-1,99%
|07.05.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Great Eagle ++
|16.01.08