Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CRODA INTL":
CRODA INTL - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
06.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2021:Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2021 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,32 €
|80,72 €
|-1,40 €
|-1,73%
|06.05./08:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFFLV09
|A2PF9D
|80,72 €
|54,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,42 €
|+4,73%
|05.05.21
|Berlin
|79,28 €
|+2,85%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|79,00 €
|+0,41%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|79,28 €
|-0,78%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|79,32 €
|-1,73%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.